Permission granted for bar and bistro plan at former Port and Anchor pub in Ramsgate

The former Port and Anchor pub in Ramsgate is destined to become a bistro bar and holiday lets after planning permission was granted by Thanet council.

The Albion Hill boozer was sold at auction last year after its closure prior to the first national lockdown. The new proposals put forward by Harbour View Ramsgate Ltd include change of use of the ground and lower ground floor from a public house to a bar/bistro and the renovation and restoration of the upper floors from function rooms and accommodation, to 3 self-contained, 2 bed, holiday apartments.

Planning documents for the project say: “The proposals ensure the community use of the building is not lost but diversified to retain a viable and thriving local business.

“The change of use of the upper floors to tourist accommodation would equally ensure the commercial viability of the property as a whole through a dual use across the building. This is fully supported by the Local Plan Policy and ensures the regeneration of a prominent building within the Royal Harbour and town centre setting.”

The site had been a pub since circa 1847 and was previously named The Royal Standard.

Thanet council granted permission for the plan last week.