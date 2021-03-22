Marie Curie charity leads Day of Reflection to mark one year anniversary of first lockdown

A National Day of Reflection tomorrow (March 23) marks the one year anniversary of the first national lockdown due to the covid pandemic.

More than 3 million people have been bereaved since the first lockdown began. Behind the statistics and whatever the cause, every death has been devastating for their loved ones. Many of those bereaved have not been able to hold loved one’s hands as they were dying, properly say goodbye, comfort or even hug each other. They have been unable to mourn as they would in ‘normal’ times and will be more likely to struggle with the long-term effects of grief.

The National Day of Reflection will give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate everyone who has died during this time and show support for families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.

The day is being led by the Marie Curie end of life charity and has been developed in partnership with other organisations who will get involved as part of a movement to support each other.

The charity hopes the day will bring the whole of the UK together to reflect on the collective loss, support those who’ve been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future.

Joining a host of national charities, organisations and celebrities supporting the day are Hallmark Care Homes.

On the day, Marie Curie is inviting everyone to take part in a minute’s silence at noon to reflect on those who have died and then to appear on their doorsteps with candles, torches or simply lights from their mobile phones, for a second minute of silence at 8pm, to show support and solidarity for the millions of people who have been bereaved in these incredibly tough times.

Marie Curie Chief Executive Matthew Reed said: “We need to mark the huge amount of loss we’ve seen this year and show support for everyone who has been bereaved in the most challenging of circumstances – be that from covid or any other cause. We invite everyone to join together on the 23rd March to reflect, remember and celebrate the lives of everyone that has died during these challenging times – from Covid and other causes.”

The National Day of Reflection takes place during Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal. Every year, the appeal raises money to help people at the end of life get the care and support they need – which is more important this year than ever.

To find out more about the National Day of Reflection visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection. #DayofReflection