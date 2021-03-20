Rock ‘n’ Roll to mark reopening of Westgate Galleria

An exhibition by Thanet photographer Sarah Wyld and new works by isle artists and makers will be on display from April 12 when Westgate Galleria reopens its doors.

The Station Road venue was opened by arts organisation Shoreline, headed up by Sarah Gibbon and Vivienne Rose, in November 2019 as dedicated display and retail high-street space for Kent’s artists, makers, crafters and creatives to showcase their talents.

But just months later the country was in the grip of the covid pandemic and lockdowns and restrictions have seen prolonged closures.

The duo say community-focused support has seen them weather the storm and they are looking forward to a busy summer with an influx of day-trippers anticipated.

Sarah said: “We have all been very busy creating new work over these past few months and are looking forward to helping with the post-pandemic recovery of Thanet’s high streets.

“It is largely down to their community-focused support that the Galleria has got through this very challenging year and is ready for a good summer serving the extra visitor numbers that are forecast for Thanet’s towns.

“We would like to warmly acknowledge the support shown by all the regular local customers of our small independent business, who have been using our new website and click and collect sessions for their orders. The shop local message has been well supported across Westgate in our experience.

“We had some lovely feedback about our window displays which we changed regularly throughout lockdown, which cheered up artists and customers alike.”

The reopening exhibition is It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, But I Like It……

It features black and white photographs of some of the greats from back in the day. Sarah is sharing a selection from her portfolio, from Wembley Arena to Clapham Common bandstand. Some of Sarah’s work will be available for sale. The exhibition runs until May 8. Free entry.

Last year’s sell-out book about Westgate – Mayfair by the sea – by local author Nick Evans has been re-printed and will be available from re-opening day on April 12.

Pre-orders are being taken on- https://shorelinepartners.co.uk/product/mayfair-by-the-sea-the-story-of-westgate/

Sarah and Vivienne are offering low cost rental packages for new artists, makers and creatives to exhibit and sell their work at Westgate Galleria.

Sarah said: “Having re-organised behind the scenes during lockdown, we have a wider range of display spaces available. Our shelves, tables, walls and cubes are suitable for 2d and 3d work and local makers of high quality, handmade products are warmly invited to contact us to find out more

“We are taking guest exhibition wall bookings for 2022 now and still have a couple of slots available for 2021.”

Westgate Galleria will be open 10am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays

Find out more at www.westgategalleria.co.uk