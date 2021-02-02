Man found dead in Cliftonville following ‘welfare concern’ reports

A report for the coroner is being prepared after a man was found dead in Cliftonville last week.

Kent Police was called to a property in Gordon Road at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 27 following concerns for a man who was subsequently confirmed as deceased.

A police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

The cause of death has not been released.

