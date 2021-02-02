Couples can find all they need for the big day in one place at Thanet Virtual Wedding Fair

A Thanet Virtual High Street facebook page set up last Summer has proved so successful that the creator is now branching out.

The group, promoting everything from art galleries to bakers and IT to beauty, was set up by resident Karen Brinkman while she was on furlough from her charity sector role.

In its first weeks it gained hundreds of followers and business listings and has continued to grow.

Now Karen, from Westbrook, has created a Thanet Virtual Wedding Fair group.

She said: “Couples have been massively affected and have put everything on hold but with vaccinations taking place maybe weddings will be given the green light soon.

“Thanet Virtual Wedding Fair gives wedding suppliers a virtual shop window to promote their business whilst traditional fairs are still not allowed. These businesses have really suffered so they are super excited to be able to promote themselves.

“Couples have potentially waited two years from getting engaged and are thrilled to discover a group where they can find all those very important wedding suppliers, whether it’s a florist, photographer or makeup artist.

“I think this Valentine’s will be bigger than ever and we may see a surge in engagements with people looking forward to happier times.”

Photographers, planners, cake makers and more have already joined the group.

