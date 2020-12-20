Mental health help and support

NHS 111 online
Help and support available online https://111.nhs.uk/
Email jo@samaritans.org or phone 116 123. Click here to visit the Samaritans website
Mental Health Matters
Call 0800 107 0160 for 24 hour phone support from compassionate helpline staff, trained in counselling skills.
This service is provided by Mental Health Matters and you can visit their website for more information.
Visit https://www.mhm.org.uk/
Safe haven support for residents of Kent and Medway
Mental Health Matters (MHM) is offering telephone support and advice for all residents over the age of 16 living in Kent and Medway.
These safe havens are available between 6pm-11pm, 365 days a year.
Thanet
- Call 07850 655877
- Email Thanet.mhm@nhs.net
Live Well Kent
Live Well Kent can support you with:
- Managing your money, including debt and benefits
- Housing support and guidance
- Improving your relationships
- Accessing counselling.
- Basic advice on healthy living and helping you set some goals to make positive lifestyle changes
- Supporting you to access a range of free resources including apps and things that are happening in your local community
- Putting you in touch with support to help you quit smoking, lose weight reduce your drinking or drugs intake and look after your sexual health.
- Volunteering
- Community projects
- Arts, music, culture or sporting groups
- Finding IAPT psychological therapies in your area
You can contact Live Well Kent by phoning 0800 567 7699 or visiting https://livewellkent.org.uk/
IAPT psychological therapies
Visit the NHS website here to find IAPT psychological therapies in Kent and Medway. You can also search for IAPT psychological therapies in your area by clicking here to visit Live Well Kent
Kent Together
A 24 hour helpline has been set up to support vulnerable people in Kent who need urgent help, supplies or medication.
Release the Pressure – 24 hour mental health crisis support
Text “Kent” to 85258 for 24 hour mental health crisis support via text from trained volunteers.
This service is provided by SHOUT and you can visit their website here https://www.giveusashout.org/
