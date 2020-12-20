Cliftonville Farmers’ Market to go ahead today

Cliftonville Farmers’ Market will go ahead this morning (December 20) .

Under the Tier 4 restrictions that came into force today, market stalls selling essential goods, such as food, are allowed to trade.

The Cliftonville market at the Oval Lawns in Eastern Esplanade from 10am to 1pm will be marshalled and have social distancing measures in place.

Organiser June Chadband said: “We have crowd barriers we hire each month, sanitisers and we all wear masks. The marshallers are there to ask shoppers to keep social distance, especially if we have queues.

“Please do not touch the produce that you are buying until bought. Outdoor food, drink and plants markets are allowed to trade. All the markets in Kent follow all the Government guidelines.”

Stallholders will be selling, seasonal veg, Brussels sprouts sticks, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, beetroot, wild game, lamb, beef, pork, turkey, sausages, bacon, preserves, pickles, jams, pears, apples, crumbles, fruit juice, cakes, vegetarian slices, artisan bread, sourdough bread using Heritage flour, croissants, pastries, doughnuts, Kentish saffron, Russian food, doggie treats, Kentish cheeses, wild honey, vegan ready meals, vegan cakes, vegan cheese, vegan salami, vegan bacon, vegan preserves, coffee, Christmas cakes, fudge, coconut ice, truffles, free range eggs, duck eggs, micro greens, oils, olives, Fermented food, Kentish crisps, locally brewed beer, eco friendly goods and plants.

A local fisherman will be joining the stalls, H’s pies, will be back, Frank Bread will be at the market for the first time as will Eat & Mess and Victoria’s Cakes.

Non essential retail is now closed due to tier restrictions but takeaway/delivery and click and collect is still allowed to take place.