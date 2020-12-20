County council bid to get Tier 4 help for businesses and Thanet covid data

Kent County Council will lobby government for more business support now the county has been placed into Tier 4 restrictions.

The announcement by government yesterday (December 19) means Thanet – along with the rest of the South East, London and East of England – is in ‘stay at home’ restrictions similar to the November ‘lockdown.’

The move has required all non-essential shops and businesses, including indoor entertainment [such as cinemas, bowling alleys and casinos], and personal care sectors [such as nail bars, barbers and hairdressers] to close yet again.

Venues can continue to operate click-and-collect (where goods are pre-ordered and collected off the premises) and delivery services and hospitality venues can provide food and drink for takeaway (until 11pm), click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery but the impact in the Christmas week will still be devastating for many small businesses.

Kent County Council Leader Roger Gough said: “This is devastating news for the county, for our local economy and for the families that have made Christmas plans that are now in ruins.

“We will do everything in our power to support the county and our residents through this.

“The government has taken this decision to counteract a new and faster variant of the virus which has played a big part in the rapid rise in infections in Kent, London and the south east.

“We will continue to push forward with our local testing and tracing programme, asymptomatic testing and constant engagement with our residents to ensure we are all able to abide by the regulations and get infections down.

“I know the huge difficulties and sacrifices this announcement will cause, but the science is unfortunately very clear. Each one of us must again continue to protect each other’s health from this devastating virus.

“Kent County Council will do everything we can to support local businesses, many of which have already suffered and will have to now remain closed until these new restrictions are lifted.

“We believe, and will be arguing strongly to government, that business support in tier four areas must be strengthened and enhanced to protect livelihoods.

“Christmas is a time when families and friends come together and this year many will find themselves alone and struggling. The Kent Together helpline remains open for all those requiring help and support during this time.”

Any Kent resident who requires support with accessing food, or who has any other urgent needs, can call 03000 41 92 92 or visit www.kent.gov.uk/kenttogether 24 hours a day.

Thanet data

Latest government data (published December 19 and displaying the rate for the week up to December 14), shows rises in the positive case rate per 100,000 people across Kent.

The figure for Thanet has started to rise again although the district is now among the lower rates in the county, standing at 536.9 per 100,000 according to government data.

The data shows 75 new positive cases reported for Thanet yesterday (December 19) making a seven day total of 760, up 27.3% on the preceding seven days. A total of 5,800 positive tests have been recorded for Thanet.

The total number of people recorded who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Coronavirus as of 18 December was 215 (loss of life within 28 days of a positive test). Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate but may not be the primary cause of death.

The dashboard is due to be updated later today (December 20)

New figures available at local level show the number of positive cases per age group. For Thanet, on December 14, the highest rate of cases on that day was amongst the 30-49 age group.

Data for December 14 via gov.uk

Age Cases Rolling Rate per 100,000 0 to 4 4 304.7 5 to 9 5 331.1 10_14 18 720.9 15_19 14 657.7 20_24 6 699 25_29 14 949 30_34 14 977.2 35_39 16 851.5 40_44 20 865.2 45_49 11 716.1 50_54 11 437.9 55_59 18 548.4 60_64 6 410.6 65_69 7 255.1 70_74 5 179.5 75_79 0 171.4 80_84 1 156.5 85_89 2 181 90+ 5 415.9

Hospital data

Weekly data from NHS England shows a large rise in the number of covid patients being cared for by East Kent Hospitals (Margate, Ashford and Canterbury).

The latest data shows 349 beds in use for covid patients under the trust on December 15.

This is a rise of some 122 from the previous week when the Trust had recorded 227 covid patients as of December 8,.

The data also shows a rise of mechanical ventilation beds in use for patients with confirmed positive covid tests from 18 on December 8 to 26 on December 15.

The trust has recorded 669 covid related deaths across its hospitals since the pandemic began up to December 17 although data between December 13-17 – recording 40 losses- is provisional and could be updated.

The pressure on East Kent Hospitals has resulted in the transfer of some patients to other hospitals outside of the Trust sites. It is understood four covid patients were transferred on Friday.

East Kent Hospitals Trust says: “The pressure on all NHS services across Kent and Medway has risen significantly due to the higher infection rates in the community we’ve seen in recent weeks. All our hospitals are very busy and we expect that to continue over the coming weeks.

“The NHS across Kent and Medway is working together to provide support where needed and have cooperated to ensure we have opened more critical care beds. We’re continuing to provide cancer and other urgent operations and aim to carry on providing other treatments as much as possible; but in some cases we need to move staff so they can support the additional critical care beds we have opened.”