Gents Lodge in St Peters to offer everything from wartime papers to grooming and ice fountains

An innovative male grooming and wellness centre is due to open in St Peter’s in January – creating six jobs.

The Gents Lodge aims to rejuvenate its customers by offering everything from barber and beard trim services to saunas, heat and ice treatments, massages and chill out areas.

There will also be a kitchen serving up toasties, drinks and cakes and a chance to relax and pick up a newspaper with a difference – all are from the Second World War era.

Fellas can also check out the 70s space invaders coffee table, listen to some sounds, watch the big screen TV and just relax.

The business is being set up by businessman Bradley Page and 24-year-old Thomas Parkin.

Dad-of-three Bradley, who already runs motor trade and storage businesses as well as renting out Studio 6 which holds yoga and Pilate sessions, says the aim is to help men feel good both physically and mentally.

The 34-year-old, from Cliffsend, said: “Through this lockdown I got to thinking about mental health and how for guys this is such a big thing. There aren’t spaces for guys to go to just to relax, wind down and rejuvenate.

“A lot of young men are into their appearance but mental health and feeling good should be part of that.

“I was talking with Tom, who works with me, and felt there was something we could do with it. It evolved to The Gents Lodge male grooming and wellness centre.”

The Gents Lodge is based at Copperleaf Business Park and the unit has been transformed to provide different rooms and areas for the various treatments and activities.

Clients will be able to use The Den for hair and head treatments; Cryo Lounge with bespoke sauna and large wet room, plus a chillout playlist; The Getaway for tailored treatments and The Kitchen.

The majority of products used are organic and from Kent.

Bradley said: “There are treatment rooms, barbers, sauna, ice fountain, changing and chill out areas. Downstairs we have the big screen TV, sitting areas with Chesterfield settees, a 70s space invaders coffee table and our 1938-1945 newspapers where clients can get away from the day to day nitty gritty.

“We have tried to do something completely different. People might come in for an hour or maybe two or three hours and hopefully leave feeling like a new man.”

The Gents Lodge is due to open on January 9.

