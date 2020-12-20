Two independent Thanet cinemas receive Culture Recovery Fund grants

Two independent cinemas in Thanet and one in Sandwich are among some 200 which have received lifeline funding from the government.

Today (December 20) it was announced that 202 cinemas have been allocated £16 million in grants from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The awards are part of a £30 million pot allocated by the British Film Institute (BFI), on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport,

The Palace Cinema in Broadstairs, run by Corinna Downing and Simon Ward, had been allocated £62,441.

The cinema has had its doors closed for much of the year with a reopening at the end of October cut short by the second national ‘lockdown’ and then Tier 3 – and now Tier 4- restrictions.

Corinna said: “We’ve had other smaller amounts from different grants, and our staff are furloughed, but this is the one which looks ahead to the near future of covering overheads and the time required to ensure the business is ok until the country and the film industry are, too.

“We feel relieved for the survival element, but even more so that it allows us to ensure that the Palace is ready all round to not only survive but also thrive through the beginning of 2021 while we all wait to see what happens next.

“We have plans in store for January to bring the Palace to schools, young people and adult audiences via online and – if/when possible – on site film activity,”

Westgate’s Carlton Cinema has been awarded £126,458.

The cinema, headed up by manager Vic Ainsworth, had reopened its doors in August with a series of covid secure measures in place.

The November lockdown and following tier restrictions have meant the venue’s closure again.

A grant of £9,192 has also been made to the Empire cinema in Sandwich.

Cinemas will be able to apply for grants from a £14 million pot in the new year as part of the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund. The new round of funding is in addition to the £30 million already being allocated by the BFI.

The BFI has been accepting applications and awarding grants to independent cinemas throughout the autumn. Eligible cinemas were able to apply for Safety Grants, to help venues meet the immediate costs of implementing Covid-secure measures to protect staff and audiences, and larger Business Sustainability grants to help stabilise sites financially.

Recognising that cinemas need content, during this crisis, the Government’s Film and TV Production Restart Scheme has helped keep the cameras rolling at the other end of the screen supply chain.

The £500 million scheme, which opened for applications in October, has assured nearly 100 productions that they will be supported if future losses are incurred due to Covid-19 and provided the confidence they need to restart filming.

The deadline for productions to register for the scheme has also been extended until April 2021, giving more film and high-end TV projects the security to start shooting in the spring.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they’re around for many Christmases to come. Alongside it, the extension of the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme means the UK will be producing even more great content as the cinema industry recovers, keeping us at the forefront of the creative industries.”