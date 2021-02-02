Retail chain Currys helps out Our Shop members with a brilliant delivery

A special delivery has been made to affordable health food organisation Our Shop which will be on offer to its food club members.

Our Kitchen, headed up by Sharon Goodyer, currently runs ‘Our Shop’ food clubs with low cost but high nutrition food at sites in Margate and Ramsgate.

The community interest organisation has also hosted Summer Kitchen sessions since 2018 – serving some 1,642 meals to families in that first year – based at Drapers Mills primary and Dame Janet primary. During the pandemic the Kitchen adapted to become one of the suppliers of food to people in need across Thanet.

The Our Shop outlets in Margate High Street and St George’s Church Hall in Ramsgate offer goods at drastically reduced prices, meal kits, chances to learn new recipes, useful information sessions on nutrition and opportunities to taste new products. There are currently 700 family members across the two shops.

Food is provided by organisations and groups including FareShare – which takes good quality surplus from right across the food industry and redistributes to charities- Kent Gleaners and Windmill Community Gardens allotments. The scheme is backed by county councillor Barry Lewis. Public donations are also welcome.

The first ‘Our Shop’ opened in Margate High Street at the end of August and now has more than 200 families signed up. A second opened at St George’s Church Hall in Broad Street, in November and a third was open for the festive period in partnership with Changing Minds Kent.

The community interest company has now received a delivery of slow cookers and hand-held blenders from Currys which members can buy at low cost.

The slow cookers will be sold at £5 each and the hand blenders at £1.

There will be 75 of each at the outlets.

Sharon said: “Currys have helped us with this. The aim, as always, is to help everyone cook healthily and to eat better at a price that is affordable.”

Our Shop Margate

51 High Street, open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Our Shop Ramsgate

The Ramsgate base is at St George’s Church Hall in Broad Street and is open from 10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Covid 19 regulations are in place.

Register

To register for the food club pop to one of the sites or contact the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet facebook page.