The Pub Micropub on hunt for new premises in Broadstairs

A successful Broadstairs micropub is on the hunt for new premises in the town.

The Pub micropub at The Broadway needs a new home within the next month after receiving notice on the current property.

The Pub was opened by brothers John Beerling and Max Bell, 20, and cousin Luke Bell, 21, in November 2018 and it has become a popular watering hole.

Brothers John, from Garlinge, and Max. from Ramsgate, now run the business and head up Bell & Beerling Pubs. They have expanded to a franchise in Ramsgate and two sites in Herne Bay.

The Ramsgate micropub will be at 87 High Street at a former beauty salon.The venture will be run by Richard Yardley and is expected to create two jobs.

Plans will go ahead once coronavirus restrictions allow.

But Broadstairs remains a must have location as it is the birthplace of The Pub.

The duo, who are currently offering online sales, are looking for a site with some outdoor space.

They said: “We’ve been really to touched by the amount of support and well wishes that we have received so far from our loyal customers.”

Any information on premises can be sent to thepubmicropub@gmail.com

Find The Pub Micropub online here