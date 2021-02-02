Margate mum publishes humorous tale of a journey through pregnancy

A Margate mum-of-two who says she hated schoolwork, was terrible at English and ‘even worse with grammar’ has just published a humorous tale of a young woman’s journey through pregnancy.

Tammy Page, 37, says her book, Feeling Like A Beached Whale, follows the twists and turns of character Sophie’s path to motherhood and “all the bits they don’t tell you.”

The former Hartsdown student first started the book 11 years ago but had put it to one side until the covid lockdown last March prompted her to revisit it.

Restrictions meant she had to put her hairdressing work on hold and so Tammy decided to channel her creativity into her story.

She said: “When I started it 11 years ago I was at that point where I was thinking about having a baby. Everyone says it is a fabulous thing and giving birth is so natural but no-one tells you birth is horrendous.

“So, I decided I was going to write it in a diary format about Sophie and her pregnancy journey.

“But, 11 years ago I felt that I wasn’t good enough. I had left school with no grades and I just wasn’t confident.

“Later in life you care less about what people think. What this pandemic has taught me is that life is too short, if you want to do something, do it, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t.

“The book isn’t perfect but life isn’t. I went backwards and forwards with the editor but in the end I said I wanted it to be natural, I didn’t want it to be perfect.

“I hope that for some people it is relatable and I hope it gives people who do want to write that confidence to see they can do it.”

Tammy, who lives with husband John and children George, 11 and Darcey, seven, published the book on January 22 after working around family and the dreaded homeschooling to get it completed.

And she revealed there is likely to be a sequel.

She said: “I think I am going to have to write another one. There are lots of twists and turns in the story so it does need another book. People who have read through it for me have told me I have to do another one!”

Feeling Like a Beached Whale is available on Amazon as paperback and will soon be on Kindle.