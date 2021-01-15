Covid vaccination hub for east Kent health and social care staff due to open

A covid vaccination hub will open at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, on Monday (January 18).

The hub will be administered by East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust and vaccinations will be delivered to staff and volunteers working within the local Health and Social Care sector across east Kent.

People will be invited by the NHS to attend appointments in line with the priorities established by Government.

Kent Cricket CEO, Simon Storey said: “At a time of national crisis, we are proud to be able to support the roll-out of the vaccination process at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury.

“Our team has been working hard for several weeks now and we have had tremendous support from our partners: NHS Trusts, Kent County Council, Canterbury City Council and Sodexo.

“There is a huge amount of work ahead for everyone involved in the vaccination programme – and at the same time, we need to continue our preparations for the cricket season.

“Whilst this will be challenging, we have a number of large spaces available that allow vaccinations to be safely administered and we have robust COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Kent Cricket has a part to play in many aspects of life in the County and it is good that we can use our facilities to help the huge public health effort to protect as many in our community as we can, as quickly as possible.”

Of the 42 primary care networks in Kent and Medway:

30 have sites that have already started

nine are starting by the end of this week 11-17 January

two are starting by the end of next week 18-24 January

The final area where plans are being confirmed is for three practices in the Medway Peninsula Primary Care Network.