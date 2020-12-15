The GP sites providing Covid-19 vaccinations in Thanet

GP services in Kent and Medway are joining the biggest vaccination programme in NHS, starting today [Tuesday 15 December].

GP surgeries in each area will contact patients directly, by phone and letter, to invite them to vaccination clinics. For the initial vaccinations starting this week invitations will be focused on patients who are aged 80 or over and can come to the vaccination sites.

There is no need to contact GP surgeries directly; people will be invited when it is their turn. Services for housebound patients and care home residents are being developed.

GP surgeries are working together in groups (Primary Care Networks) to provide the Covid-19 vaccine. There will be one vaccine site for each network.

Four primary care vaccination services will begin Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday 15 December, four more from Wednesday and one on Thursday. Up to 17 sites are being planned to open by the end of this week, and further sites will be confirmed in due course. There will also be further sites starting in the New Year.

In Thanet vaccination sites will be at:

Start date Vaccination site Practices covered Tues 15 Dec Mocketts Wood, Broadstairs The Limes Medical Centre Northdown Surgery Bethesda Medical Centre Mocketts Wood Surgery Wed 16 Dec Minster Surgery, Ramsgate Westgate Surgery Minster Surgery St Peter’s Surgery Birchington Medical Practice Broadstairs Medical Practice Ash Surgery Thur 17 Dec Montefiore Centre, Ramsgate The Grange Medical Practice Summerhill Surgery Dashwood Medical Centre East Cliff Practice Newington Road Surgery

Dr Navin Kumta, Ashford GP and clinical chair of Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is fantastic news. General Practice will play an integral part of rolling out the vaccine across Kent and Medway. It is a massive step forward in our fight against Covid-19.

“It is a big task and it will take time. Patients will be invited when it’s their turn, so there is no need to call your surgery. We know people want to find out more but please be patient and keep surgery phone lines free for others who need appointments and prescriptions.”

With infection rates in Kent and Medway still amongst the highest in the country Dr Kumta said: “The vaccine is the long term game changer. But everyone will need two doses given about a month apart. So right now we still need to be taking every step to stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s critical that anyone with symptoms self-isolates; along with everyone in their household. And we all need to keep washing our hands regularly and properly; wearing masks and keeping two metres from others wherever possible.”

Information on the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine in Kent and Medway will be kept up-to-date at:

www.kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/covid19vaccine