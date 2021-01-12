Man charged over Dane Valley crash where young boy was seriously injured

A man has been charged with driving offences after a young boy was seriously injured in a collision in Margate on Sunday (January 10).

Kent Police was called at around 2.05pm after a van hit a tree and then a parked car in Dane Valley Road.

The boy, who had been a passenger in the van, was pulled from the vehicle by two members of the public and then taken to a London hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Jacek Jarosz has since been charged with driving whilst unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 49-year-old, of William Avenue, Margate, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 12 January).