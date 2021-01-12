Over-50s firm Saga puts Ramsgate site up for sale

The Saga site in Ramsgate has been put up for sale.

The over-50s firm, which had around 3,000 employees last September, has marketed the property with agents Sibley Pares as freehold with vacant possession..

The price is revealed ‘on application’ and the property listed as ‘potential for redevelopment.’

It is understood the covid pandemic has prompted a decision for more permanent home-working.

In September the firm, that is headquartered in Folkestone, confirmed that a number of redundancies would be made due to the impact of the pandemic on the industry..

The firm had already announced a round of cuts in the February following an internal review. This came on the heels of 100 job losses in 2017.

A drive for efficiencies was launched due to “a backdrop of a challenging external environment in Insurance and Travel.”

The Ramsgate site is based at Westwood, off the New Haine Road. It was built in 2003.

The 5,976.37 sq metre site includes meeting rooms, conference centre facilities, staff canteen with full commercial kitchen facilities as well as server/data rooms, shower rooms, an office gallery, break out and 271 car parking spaces.

The agents say: “You enter the building via reception through an impressive atrium which leads through to the main open plan office environment which is fully sound proofed and has quirky design features around the central fully glazed ceiling which allows plenty of natural light into the building.

“There are a series of individual and larger meeting rooms plus conference centre facilities which can be subdivided into smaller areas plus an impressive staff canteen with full commercial kitchen facilities. There are server/data rooms, male and female wc’s & shower rooms. On the first floor mezzanine office gallery it is again primarily open plan with some separate meeting rooms and feature balcony area.

“There are various break out areas offering internal and external accommodation all situated in landscaped area with approximately 271 car parking spaces. The building also has a separate back-up generator on site as well as delivery access points.”

Saga has been contacted for further details.