Emergency services called after car crashes into building in Margate

A car has collided with a building in Margate today (January 12)

Kent Police was called at 12.15pm following a report that the car had crashed into the former site of Gore Brothers funeral directors wall and building in Addington Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) and are assisting with traffic management and the recovery of the vehicle.

A spokesman for Secamb said paramedics are still at the scene but patients are out of the vehicle and there are no reports of serious injuries.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended with one engine but were not required to help after finding no passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

The building, understood to now be a sign writers premises, suffered broken windows in the incident.