Fashion brand Ted Baker films advert in Thanet

Scenes for advertising for British fashion brand Ted Baker are being shot in Thanet this week.

Crews have been spotted in Margate at Droit House and the Stone Pier and on the Nayland end of the seafront.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The brand is famed for its quirky yet commercial fashion offering.

Scenes today are being filmed at Morrelis in Broadstairs.

Filming production is exempt from lockdown rules. This exemption covers all aspects of the production process, including scouting and recces. It includes travelling for work purposes within England and internationally.

Filming can continue to take place in the premises of businesses that are closed to the general public due to the new Health Protection Regulations.

The isle has also been the location for the BBC sitcom Pandemonium, a one off Christmas special, which was filmed at Walpole Bay last week. The programme stars Katherine Parkinson (Defending the Guilty, The IT Crowd) as Rachel, Jim Howick (Sex Education, Ghosts) as Paul, Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey, Hold the Sunset) as Sue, Tom Basen (After Life, Plebs) as Robin and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten) as Cherry.

In October American actor David Schwimmer was captured on camera by Thanet resident Annie Hume-Almeida as he filmed for a bank advert on the isle and Michael Portillo popped to Ramsgate during filming for Great British Railway Journeys.

In September filming for Sky One series Breeders – created by The Office and The Hobbit actor Martin Freeman- took place in Broadstairs.

Scenes for the comedy series, which stars Martin and actress Daisy Haggard, were being filmed by Avalon Motion Pictures.

During filming Westgate resident Wilfred Jenkins had a chat with Martin Freeman and filmed a facebook live as he taught the star some sign language.

A shoot for film True Things About Me, starring Ruth Wilson and directed by Jude Law and Harry Wootliff also took place in Cliftonville that month.

The BFI feature film is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book of the same name, which follows a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes entangled with a stranger.

Ruth Wilson stars as the woman called Kate in the film adaptation. She will also produce alongside Jude Law, The Bureau and BBC Films.

Scenes were shot at several properties on the isle following a call out through The Isle of Thanet News in December.

Filming in Dalby Square included the use of a water truck to ‘make it rain.’