Rotary Club of The Isle of Thanet Sunrise takes on 20 day Santa pop-up challenge

The Rotary Club of The Isle of Thanet Sunrise cannot bring its Santa’s sleight to the streets this year due to Covid restrictions.

But the club is determined not to let the virus do away with the Christmas and so Santa will be doing a virtual 20 day, pop-up challenge this month.

To raise much needed funds for our local charities, Santa -aka Past President Kevin Winzer – will be popping up around Thanet come rain, shine, wind or snow.

He will pop up to pose in some unusual places, at some popular landmarks , with some unusual props and some variations to his usual Christmas outfit.

His aim is to make his facebook followers smile and as the club is unable to collect cash donations he hopes people will sponsor him for this challenge and for making a complete fool of himself.

You can follow Santa’s progress on the Rotary Club page as he poses each day and creates his very own virtual calendar of crazy pictures.

Donations will help The Isle of Thanet Sunrise Rotary Club continue to support local charities who have all been hit hard this year.

