Friends actor David Schwimmer filming in Thanet for a commercial

Actor and Friends star David Schwimmer is reportedly in Thanet for the filming of a commercial today (October 27).

Film crews and DBS Facilities vehicles, which supply dining buses, costume/hair splits, Winnebagos and Honeywagons for filming companies, arrived last night and are currently stationed at the Lido car park in Cliftonville.

They are expected to be in the area for the next two days.

The American actor, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The People v. O. J. Simpson, was also in Canterbury on Sunday.