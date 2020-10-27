Council launches Covid-19 street wardens scheme in Thanet high streets and town centres

COVID-19 Street Wardens have been introduced in Thanet’s high streets and town centres this week.

Thanet council says the COVID-19 Street Wardens will help to support a safe trading environment for local businesses and customers in the district. Their role will focus on providing information, guidance and advice to the public. It will not be their responsibility to enforce any of the current COVID-19 regulations and the Street Wardens do not have enforcement powers.

If enforcement is required it will be carried by Environmental Health Officers.

There will be two teams of two COVID-19 Street Wardens who will be out and about daily, between 9am and 6pm. They will cover Margate High Street, the Old Town and Northdown Road, Broadstairs and Ramsgate High Streets as well as Birchington and Westgate.

Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council said: “We’re pleased to be able to provide this additional support to our local businesses and residents. We know that people want to feel safe to go about their day to day lives and to feel supported as they navigate the various restrictions in place. Having COVID-19 Street Wardens across Thanet will mean that we can help to manage our high streets and town centres and help them to thrive.”

“The street wardens will be easily identified by their distinctive high visibility vests and will be trained to manage conflict. They will focus on proactively helping to manage pedestrian flow and queues, encourage people to adhere to social distancing, and remind them of the need to wear face coverings in stores unless exempt.”

The Covid ‘alert level’ in Thanet is currently medium, which is the lowest of the three tiers. On October 26, according to government data, Thanet saw 25 daily positive cases and 138 in the seven days to yesterday (October 26) which was up by 72 on the previous seven days. The rate per 100,000 is 73.3 which is just below the national average. In the last seven days Thanet has experienced zero deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test.

Find daily data from the government here