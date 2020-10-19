Pupil year bubbles from three Ramsgate schools isolate as precaution following positive Covid tests

Three Ramsgate schools have sent letters to parents with children in certain year bubbles regarding positive Covid tests.

Two teaching assistants at Dame Janet Primary in Ramsgate have tested positive for the virus. Parents with children in nursery/Year R and Year 3 were contacted at the weekend.

The school says it has been made aware of a staff member working with Year R and Nursery having a confirmed positive test and a staff member working within Year 3 having a confirmed positive test.

Some 129 pupils who have been in contact with the staff members have been asked to stay at home, as well as the staff members themselves.

Executive headteacher for Dame Janet, Sam Atkinson, said: “I can confirm that unfortunately a Teaching Assistant who works in our Early Years and a Teaching Assistant who works in Year Three have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The school is following Public Health England (PHE) guidance and as a result the 129 pupils and our members of staff in those Year Group bubbles have been asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days until October 28 and 30 respectively.

“Children are receiving work at home and staff are supporting them with learning remotely.

“The rest of the school remains open with staff and pupils continuing to follow PHE guidance in terms of social distancing, handwashing and cleaning to minimise the spread of the virus and ensure everyone can continue to learn and work in a safe environment. We would like to thank staff, parents and carers and our pupils for their support and understanding during this difficult time.”

Ellington Infant School

At Ellington Infant School a pupil in Key Stage 1 has received a positive test. Letters were sent out on Friday asking parents in the year bubbles to isolate their children as a precautionary measure until October 28. Seven staff and 70 pupils are now isolating as a precaution.

Head teacher Nicola Brown said: “Unfortunately, we have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 within a bubble that contains pupils from Years 1 and 2. My colleagues and I are following Public Health England (PHE) guidance and as a result 70 pupils and seven members of staff will be self-isolating at home until Wednesday, October 28. We are sending work home to those pupils, and staff are supporting them with their learning remotely.

“The rest of the school remains open with staff and pupils continuing to follow PHE guidance in terms of social distancing, handwashing and cleaning to minimise the spread of the virus and ensure we can all continue to learn and work in a safe environment.

“I would like to thank my staff, our parents and carers and of course the pupils for their support and understanding at this time.”

Chatham and Clarendon

A positive test has also been confirmed for a Year 8 child at Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School in Ramsgate. Parents from the year group bubble have been notified.

A letter from the school sent out on Friday (October 16) says: “We were made aware of one child in our Year 8 bubble who has tested positive for COVID 19.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The school remains open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend school as normal. We will keep this under review.”

Last week Year 2 pupils at Minster Primary School were requested to stay at home as a precautionary measure after one youngster in the ‘year pod’ tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents received a message from the school on October 14 notifying them of the measures which means two classes of 60 children are currently at home.

It is understood covid positive cases have also resulted in precautionary measures for Years 2 and 6 at Garlinge Primary School. The school has been contacted for details.

As of yesterday (October 18) there have been 1,081 positive tests recorded for Thanet with 29 reported in the week since October 12. Thanet, and Kent, remain at Tier 1 of the government Covid spread risk levels of one to three. Tier 1 is the lowest (medium) risk.