Four fire engines attended a roof blaze in Margate last night (October 18).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a roof alight at a house in Gloucester Avenue at 9.36pm.

Four engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, before carrying out salvage work to make the scene safe.

No casualties were reported.

It’s believed the cause was accidental. Crews finished at the scene at 10.04pm.