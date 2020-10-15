Year 2 pupils at Minster Primary School isolate as precaution following one positive Covid test

Year 2 pupils at Minster Primary School have been requested to stay at home as a precautionary measure after one youngster in the ‘year pod’ tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents received a message from the school yesterday (October 14) notifying them of the measures which means two classes of 60 children are currently at home.

Head of School Paul McCarthy said: “We have had to shut our Year 2 pod due to a positive case of Covid 19 in one of the pupils.

“This is in line with the guidance set out by the government and is an extremely unfortunate situation.

“We wish the child a speedy recovery and hope that with the swift action taken it limits any further spread of infection through the school and the local community.

“Rest assured, as a school, we are providing high quality, remote learning to ensure that this has a minimal impact on our children’s education.”

Thanet has so far recorded 1,042 positive Covid tests with 23 positive cases in the seven days up to October 13.

A new Covid test and trace centre has opened today (October 15) at the council-owned car park next to Dreamland.

drive-through and walk-through coronavirus testing facility is to open for those with symptoms to book appointments at Dreamland Car Park, in Margate, as part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities.

Testing is available only for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. From the start of the pandemic, testing has been prioritised for the most vulnerable, including patients in clinical settings and care home residents, vital health and care staff and to manage outbreaks.

Those arriving on-site without a car will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout (including travelling to and from the testing centre). Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through testing site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Appointments will be made available each day.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, which now includes more than 500 sites available across the UK, including 77 drive-through sites, 182 walk-through sites, 258 mobile units, home testing and satellite kits and five mega laboratories.