Get involved with BayPoint ‘Strongman meets Tough Mudder’ Viking Games event

An action packed Strongman meet Tough Mudder event will be held this Saturday (October 17) at BayPoint Sports Club.

Participants are invited to try out their skills at the Viking Games which will feature everything from tractor tyre flips, golf buggy pulling, keg tossing, sandbag stacks, net crawls, a monkey bars challenge, assault course and tug of war.

The aim is to split the event into two parts with competitors having fun and getting used to the equipment for the first hour and then competing to be crowned winner in the second hour.

The event is the first to be staged by the Club but organisers hope to be able to hold it monthly.

Prizes, donated by event sponsor Grenade, will be given to participants with extra goodies for those scooping top places.

The fun starts at Baypoint at 2pm on Saturday.