Get ready for the Thanet Christmas Trail

Following the success of the Thanet Pumpkin Trail at Halloween, Ramsgate mum Ange Martin has launched the Thanet Christmas Trail.

The trail will run from December 18 to January 1. Participants have printed off Trail colouring sheets of Santa or his elves, or created their own, and will display them along with decorations in the windows of their homes.

Children will be going out with their grown-ups, fancy dress optional, looking for the pictures of Father Christmas and his Elves in people’s windows. Each time the child spots a picture, they need to shout Happy Christmas or Merry Christmas and then their grown up will give them a candy cane or a chocolate coin to enjoy.

Those taking part are asked to keep a safe distance from other people but to give them a wave, a smile or wish them a Merry Christmas!

The facebook group will also be running an Advent Star of the day post and members can make nominations.

Thanet Christmas trail will be supporting Demelza House and there will be business posters with a QR code on which will allow anyone to donate to the children’s charity.

Ange said: “The advent star of the day is where people will email in with a nomination of someone who has made a difference in the community, has shown strength/bravery or just needs a boost. Each day of advent we will dedicate a day to one of the nominees.”

Nominations can be anonymous if required.

Email entries to: thanettrails@gmail.com

Every entry will be featured in some way during December, but that’s for an other announcement at a later date.

The closing date to send entries is Sunday, November 29.

Ange added: “It would be a lovely way of showing appreciation for those who truly deserve it or need it within our local community and a positive way to end this difficult year.”