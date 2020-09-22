Ramsgate mum’s Thanet Pumpkin Trail attracts 2.5k members in less than 48 hours

A Ramsgate mum-of-one determined not to let Covid-19 ruin the fun for little ones this Halloween has created a fabulous Thanet Pumpkin Trail facebook page – attracting 2,500 members in less than 48 hours.

Ange Martin came up with the idea of the trail where people wanting to get involved can display a special poster in the window for children to spot. The youngster then receives a sweet from their accompanying adult – meaning no door knocking to keep the fun socially distanced.

The idea has caught the imagination of Thanet families with the group swelling in numbers and a google map created with pins added to the streets where homes and businesses have pledged to take part.

Ange said: “I honestly didn’t expect such a huge and positive response. I made the group just to make things easier for everyone to know who is getting involved and to share any creative ideas.

“Children have missed out on so much already so it’s great that the people of Thanet all want to help and save Halloween for the kids. It will definitely be different but it could also run for years to come.”

The Thanet Pumpkin Trail guidelines for the event are:

🎃Have a picture of a Pumpkin displayed in a window to show you’re taking part with the words “Thanet Pumpkin Trail” on it somewhere. If you want to include carved out pumpkins and other spooky things then please do! The spookier the better

🎃When the child/young person spots the pumpkin pictures in the window, their grown ups will give them a sweet* to put in their bag and then move on to find more pumpkin pictures. The grown ups buy the sweets beforehand to put in the bag on their way round the trail*

🎃NO knocking on people’s doors as this is a social distanced event. This is to keep everyone safe and to avoid the spread of germs.

🎃Most importantly have lots of spooky fun and if you do spot anyone taking part in the trail give each other a wave and a smile for a bonus sweet!

Among the businesses taking part is Sweetie Belle’s Treats who will be doing a special Halloween offer with the group, Snips Barbers in Westgate and also Little Brown Fairy Cake in Westgate’s Station Road which has an amazing Hocus Pocus window display made from cake!

Owner Nicola Bradshaw, who is well-known for her quirky, amazing creations, spent around a month creating the display from sponge and fondant.

The pumpkin trail has already proved such a hit that there are plans to create a Christmas trail as well.

To get involved find Thanet Pumpkin Trail on facebook here