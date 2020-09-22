RNLI Ramsgate double call out includes yacht collision with cargo vessel

RNLI Ramsgate crews were called out to two incidents in 12 hours when a yacht became stranded due to engine problems and another collided with a cargo vessel.

The Inshore Lifeboat Claire and David Delves was launched by HM Coastguard at 5.09pm yesterday (September 21) to a yacht with engine problems off Stone Bay. The crew had managed to anchor to stop themselves from drifting and once on scene the volunteer crew were able to fix a tow line and tow them into the safety of Ramsgate Harbour.

Twelve hours later the pagers went off at 5.26am for the All Weather Lifeboat Esme Anderson to reports of a 9m yacht which had collided with a cargo vessel and was being escorted by a local Pilot boat who had come to the yacht’s aid.

The experienced lone sailor onboard had been making his way from Cornwall to Harwich stopping at various places enroute. Sadly he had a head on collision with the tanker but thankfully his wooden sailing boat had absorbed the impact of the damage to the bow and he was able to stay afloat.

The sailor, who had received no injuries in the collision, refused a tow line and was able to motor his boat back into the harbour with the Lifeboat escorting the casualty. Before arriving at Ramsgate, two of the volunteer RNLI crew were transferred to the casualty vessel to assist the gentleman sailor with berthing once in the harbour.

A spokesman for Ramsgate RNLI said ‘ The gentleman was very lucky that he had a wooden yacht as the wood absorbed the impact of the collision. Thankfully he was able to alert the Coastguard for assistance. Whenever you set to sea make sure that you have the right safety equipment for your journey, you never know when you will need it.’