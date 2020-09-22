Pupils and staff in Reception and Year 3 at St Gregory’s in Margate able to return to school

Youngsters and staff in Reception and Year 3 at St Gregory’s Primary in Margate are able to return to school after being asked to isolate yesterday (September 21).

The school was informed of two pupils believed to have positive Covid-19. Those pupils were already at home but the year group bubbles were sent home as a precaution. It is understood a deep clean was carried out at the premises.

The Kent Catholic Schools Trust, which St Gregory’s is a part of, says following communication with Public Health England there were no positive tests recorded and all youngsters who are well can return to class.

Parents were informed of the update today (September 22).

A spokesperson for the partnership said: “The Trust were informed about two possible positive pupil cases of COVID-19 yesterday (September 21) at St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Margate. The pupils and teaching staff in the two affected year group bubbles were asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

“Following consultation and communication with Public Health England (PHE) yesterday, the Trust ascertained that there have been no positive tests recorded for any pupils at St Gregory’s Primary School. As such, PHE have advised that there is no need for any child or member of staff to self-isolate, and that all staff members and pupils who are well should attend school as normal. Parents, carers and staff have been kept updated of the situation.”