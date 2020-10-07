Temporary planters to replace unsightly barriers on Ramsgate seafront

Some temporary highway measures put in place in Ramsgate and Margate in July by Thanet council will be extended – with unsightly red and white barriers on Harbour Parade being replaced with planters.

The schemes at Ramsgate seafront and Margate Old Town were installed to help with social distancing as pubs and restaurants reopened. They included temporary changes to traffic management and pedestrian access to the streets around Margate Old Town, Marine Drive, Margate and Harbour Parade, Ramsgate.

The changes have now been reviewed and Thanet council says it will:

Extend the suspension of the parking bays along Harbour parade, Ramsgate.

Install planters along Harbour Parade in place of the red and white barriers – this will be carried out and maintained by Ramsgate Town Council

Reinstate six parking spaces along Lombard Street, in Margate Old Town, opposite Market Place from today ( October 7).

The other spaces will remain suspended for the time being, however this will be kept under constant review.

You can have your say on these changes and make suggestions via email: highstreets@thanet.gov.uk

County council temporary road schemes installed in Westgate and Broadstairs were scrapped this month follwing a deluge of complaints.