Police warning after spate of moped thefts in Thanet

Police in Thanet are warning moped owners to store their vehicles securely after a spate of thefts on the isle.

Five mopeds were reported stolen from streets in Margate and Ramsgate between Tuesday, September 29 and yesterday (October 6).

Officers on patrol in Ramsgate in the early hours yesterday saw two people on a stolen vehicle and chased them.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been bailed until Thursday, October 29. The bike has been recovered.

Officers investigating the thefts are urging moped and motorbike owners in the area to make sure their vehicles are secure.

Sergeant Ben Crook, of Thanet’s Local Policing Team, said: “Owners should lock, chain and cover their vehicles and consider fitting an alarm as an added deterrent to thieves. A sturdy U-lock or a disk brake rotor lock is particularly effective.

“Thefts often happen at night, so parking the vehicle in a locked shed or a well-lit area, ideally covered by CCTV, will also help to keep vehicles safe.

“Owners should also consider marking parts of their bikes, so that they are easier to recover and return to them in the event that they are stolen.”

Residents who witness any suspicious activity in their area, or who see anyone they believe to be riding a stolen bike, can report it by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress, or online via www.kent.police.uk.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org