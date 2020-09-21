Woman jailed for hitting partner with car in Margate resulting in life-threatening injuries

A motorist who ran over her partner in Margate has been jailed.

Kimberly Lawson, 29, of Vicarage Place, Margate, appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Friday, September 4, where she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard how on Sunday, August 24, 2019, Lawson had been out with her partner in Margate town centre where the pair had an argument. At around 3am in the High Street, Lawson got into her Peugeot and drove at him.

A witness heard the victim shout ‘stop!’ before Lawson struck him with the car. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a London hospital.

Lawson was arrested at the scene where she told officers that she did not mean to hit him.

Expert investigators estimated Lawson was travelling between 39mph and 45mph in a 30mph speed limit, and she was later charged.

Lawson was jailed for one year and disqualified from driving for three years and six months. She will be required to take an extended driving test before she can reapply for her licence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tristan Kluibenschadl said: “Lawson’s reckless actions resulted in her victim receiving life-threatening injuries and he was fortunate to survive.

“A car in the wrong hands is a deadly weapon and the custodial sentence imposed by the court will offer Lawson time to reflect on her actions.”