Police appeal after man attacked in Ramsgate alleyway

Kent Police officers are appealing for information after a man reported he was assaulted in Ramsgate.

The incident happened between 10am and 11.30am on 6 September in an alleyway between Rydal Avenue and Canterbury Road East.

It is reported two men approached the victim from behind and then attacked him as he moved to one side to let them pass.

The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a cut to his chest and was later discharged.

The suspects are described as being white, in their early 20s and around 6ft tall. Both were wearing dark snoods, one of them had a padded jacket and one may have had an eastern European accent.

Detectives have completed enquiries in the area including forensic examinations and a review of CCTV footage.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/159370/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org