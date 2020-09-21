Loved Thanet dad Joshua Dockerty loses fight for life following fall on tracks at Ramsgate railway station

A Thanet dad who was electrocuted after falling on the live rail at Ramsgate station on September 14 has died, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Former Hereson student Joshua Dockerty died in hospital on September 18.

The tattoo artist, in his late 20s, has been described by devastated friends as “a big man with a big heart” and “the brightest star” as well as a great dad to his sons.

Heartbroken friends have posted to social media to express their grief at the tragedy with many saying Joshua had been “an inspiration.”

British Transport Police say a file will now be passed to the coroner.