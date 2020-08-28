Five Thanet playgrounds to be refurbished

Five playgrounds in Thanet will be refurbished as part of a project by Thanet District Council.

Vincent Close, Memorial Rec, St Peters Rec and Pierremont Park in Broadstairs, and Warre Rec, Ramsgate will be upgraded when work starts from September 1.

The project, which began in July 2019, has been supported by councillors and residents who have given feedback into the new playground designs. Children and families can expect to see new equipment, including swings, slides, seesaws and climbing apparatus. The Memorial Rec site will also almost double in size with the addition of new outdoor fitness equipment.

As well as upgrading equipment at Warre Rec, the playground will be moved to another area within he recreation ground. The move was agreed as a part of the scheme to rebuild Ramsgate Fire Station.

Funding of the refurbishments in Broadstairs is as a result of a planning obligation (Section 106). This means, a contribution towards new play facilities was made when the residential development at the former Ellington and Hereson school site was agreed. The council’s planning team negotiated this during the planning process.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services, said: “This is really good news for many children and families in Thanet who will benefit from the upgraded playground equipment. Improving these sorts of facilities when we are seeing renewed benefits of spending time outdoors is fantastic timing. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the upgrades completed and to see children enjoying the new equipment.”

To complete the work safely, the playgrounds will be closed for a short period of time. The work will be weather dependent, but the aim is for the refurbishments to be completed ahead of October half term.

There are currently 23 play areas open in Thanet following closure in March due to Covid-19. Play equipment is sprayed once a week using diluted disinfectant. Signs are also displayed in all play areas to reinforce the importance of maintaining social distancing and limiting contact with others. There are also reminders that no food or drink should be consumed and that users should bring their own hand sanitiser. Play areas are not marshalled.