A man has been found dead at empty former Jackie Pallo property in Haine Road

A man has been found dead at the former Jackie Pallo house in Ramsgate.

Police were called to the empty property on Haine Road yesterday (August 6).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 11.40am on Thursday, August 6 to a report a man had been found deceased at a private address in Haine Road, Ramsgate.

“The death of the man is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

The property, which suffered major fire damage has been empty for several years. It had been put on the market in 2017 and belonged to the famed wrestling star Jackie Pallo until his death, aged 80, from cancer in 2006.

His son, Jackie Jnr, and wife Trixie continued to live at the property. Trixie died in 2013.

The four-bed property was gutted by fire in March 2018, believed to have been deliberately set. Ramsgate and Margate crews were called to the site with 16 firefighters and four fire engines at the scene during the height of the blaze.

A planning application submitted to Thanet council in March 2019 on behalf of Broadstairs based Montblanc Developments asked for permission to demolish the farmhouse and outbuilding and create four 4 bed and two 3 bed homes.

But a decision notice of refusal was published by Thanet council in August.

The application has gone to appeal.