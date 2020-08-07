Police confirm death of man in 80s at Palm Bay

Police have confirmed that a man died after suffering injuries in Palm Bay this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Palm Bay Avenue area shortly before 6am. An area by the cliff top was cordoned off.

Officers have now confirmed the man in his 80s died at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to the Palm Bay Avenue area of Cliftonville shortly before 6am to a report of a man with injuries. He was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The death of the local man in his 80s is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”