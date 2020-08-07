Power cut hits Ramsgate and Broadstairs properties

More than 1,200 properties have been hit by a power cut in the Broadstairs and Ramsgate areas.

The power went out at around 2pm and is not expected to be restored until between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Affected postcode areas are CT10 2, CT11 7, CT11 8 and CT12 6.

A UK Power Networs update says: “Our engineers are on their way. At this point we think the issue is a a faulty section of underground cables that initially interrupted power to 3387 properties.

“However, by rerouting electricity in the area, currently 1227 customers are still affected. Using an average timescale, we’re estimating power will be on between 16:30 and 17:30, but this may change later.”

