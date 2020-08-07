Westgate man arrested during County Lines dawn raids operation

Eight people, including a Westgate man, have been arrested and charged with drug offences following dawn raids by officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team.

At 5am yesterday (August 6) simultaneous warrants were carried out at properties in Thanet, London, Essex and East Sussex as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Medway.

Cash and drugs were also seized.

The following people were arrested and have all since been charged with offences related to conspiracy to supply class A drugs:

Vincent Griffin, 25, of Adrian Square, Westgate-on-Sea;

Andrew Evans, 32, of Old Steine in Brighton, East Sussex;

Jack Gauci, 21, of High Street, Chatham;

Imran Hussain, 21, of no fixed address;

Mohammed Jahan, 22, of Glengall Grove, Tower Hamlets;

Atikul Islam, 28, of Bow Road, Tower Hamlets;

Saidul Islam, 24, of Diss Street, Tower Hamlets;

Ali Hoque, 28, of Hoe Street in Walthamstow, London.

All eight men were due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court today.

The County Line and Gang Team is a dedicated team of Kent Police detectives and uniformed officers aimed at proactively tackling drug supply and associated offences across the county.

Since it was formed in March 2020 officers have made more than 130 arrests, more than 60 separate drugs seizures and recovered more than £120,000 cash.