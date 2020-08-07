Location property in Thanet needed for True Things About Me movie shoot

Producers of a movie being filmed in Thanet are making a call for another location property.

The Bureau Films production company held film shoots in Thanet during March for a movie starring Ruth Wilson and directed by Jude Law and Harry Wootliff.

The BFI feature film True Things About Me is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book of the same name, which follows a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes entangled with a stranger.

Ruth Wilson will star as the woman called Kate in the film adaptation. She will also produce alongside Jude Law, The Bureau and BBC Films.

Scenes were shot at several properties on the isle following a call out through The Isle of Thanet News in December.

Now one more property is needed for ‘Nan’s House’.

The dates for filming are to be confirmed but it will be a one day shoot mid – end of September.

BFI need a property with 60s – 70s style décor. Nothing too fancy or modern: the property is supposed to represent an elderly person’s home, someone who has lived there for many years.

Patterned carpets, curtains and wallpaper are ideal for example, but the crew is open to suggestions.

If you can help email benwilliams-lee@hotmail.co.uk or call 07811590406 or email rosemarysales@hotmail.com or call 07454 000 558.