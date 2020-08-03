Police appeal for witnesses to report of man’s attempt to ‘car jack’ couple in Margate

Robbery investigators are appealing for information following a report a man attempted to rob a couple of their car in Margate yesterday (August 2)..

The incident took place in Shottendane Road, about half a mile away from the fork with Manston Road, at around 11.55am.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist a man who appeared to be calling for help but once he stopped a struggle between the driver, the passenger and the suspect took place. The struggle ended when members of the public came to their assistance.

The car, a silver Renault Scenic, was not stolen and both of its occupants suffered injuries that are not thought to have been serious.

Kent Police officers attended the scene and at midday arrested a 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident.

As part of ongoing enquiries, they are investigating a second allegation that he assaulted a person working in a nearby field, beside Shottendane Road, at around 11.50am. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

During each of the incidents, he is reported to have been in possession of a metal pole that was around 3ft long.

British Transport Police are also investigating separate allegations that the man was involved in a disturbance on the railway line between Broadstairs and Margate earlier that morning.

The power to the line was switched off following the report of a person on the line at around 11am. Trains could not travel between Margate and Ramsgate with passengers being asked to use their tickets on the Stagecoach Loop service instead.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 10.30am on Sunday 2 August to an area of railway between Broadstairs and Margate following a report of a person trespassing on the tracks.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and serious railway offences.”

Police drafted in officers at spots along the track and the police helicopter was brought in to track down the suspect during yesterday’s incidents.

Detective Inspector Julien Lawton, from Kent Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information, including motorists who may captured on their dash cameras a man walking in Shottendane Road while carrying the pole.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has privately held CCTV that covers the area and any witnesses that are yet to make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/134053/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org’