Margate Town Deal calls for project ideas for £25 million fund

Residents are being invited to submit proposals for economic regeneration in Margate.

In September last year, Margate was shortlisted as one of 101 towns in England that could potentially benefit from up to £25million of funding from the introduction of the new Government Towns Fund.

The money is to be used to drive economic development, focusing on urban regeneration, improved transport, better broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

The council has brought together a Board, including representatives from public and private sectors, that is required to develop and submit a Town Investment Plan by the end of October.

The plan needs to focus on urban regeneration; planning and land use; skills and enterprise infrastructure and connectivity.

The Margate Town Deal Board is now inviting proposals for projects which could be included. It has created a Call for Projects form which is designed to allow residents, organisations and businesses to submit proposals or investment ideas that fit with the objectives of the Town Deal Fund and drive economic regeneration in Margate.

Graham Razey, Chair of the Margate Town Deal Board said: “This is an exciting time for Margate and I’d like to encourage as many of you as possible to share ideas and project proposals with us.

“Projects should be clearly defined, consistent with the Towns Fund objectives and focused on Margate and Cliftonville. Please be bold in your thinking, especially when considering what Margate’s future could hold. Whilst we need a deliverable Investment Plan, we want it to be ambitious in order to secure the best possible outcomes for the town.”

Any organisation wishing to put forward a project should do so by noon on Friday, August 14.

More information and the ‘Call for Projects’ Form can be found at: thanet.gov.uk/mtd-project-call.

Projects will need a lead individual or organisation and have the ability to be scoped into a deliverable plan.