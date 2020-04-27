Community members appointed to Margate Town Deal Board

The Margate Town Deal Board – created by Thanet council following an announcement that the town was one of 101 earmarked for a share of a £3.6billion government fund – has appointed two community members.

Stephen Darrer, Secretary of the GRASS (Gordon Road Area Street Scheme) Cliftonville Committee , and Jesse Tomlinson, a Margate resident and Politics & International Relations student at the University of Kent

Stephen said: “I am delighted to have been selected as a community representative on the Margate Town Deal Board. I have been a volunteer committee member at GRASS Cliftonville for several years, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board whilst also trying to represent as many voices from the community as possible.”

Jesse added:“Community is what brings us together; inspiring us to help others and act for the good of the whole. I look forward to collaborating with Thanet District Council to bring about positive change for the people of the local area.”

Graham Razey, Chair of the Margate Town Deal Board said:“We were delighted with both the range and calibre of applicants for these important roles and look forward to welcoming our new members to the Board.

“We will be consulting with everyone who applied to ensure that we utilise all of the skills and experience that the candidates displayed. Community consultation is a vital part of the work of the Board and I personally am looking forward to getting started.”

In September last year, Margate was shortlisted as one of 101 towns in England that could potentially benefit from up to £25million of funding from the introduction of the new Government Towns Fund.

One of the requirements included in the Government’s prospectus for the Towns Fund is that a Town Deal Board must be established, with a membership that includes both the private and public sectors and is chaired by a representative of the local business community. The Board will be responsible for producing a Town Investment Plan. This will set out the investment priorities and opportunities for Margate as well as document its assets and challenges.

Margate’s Town Deal Board is chaired by Graham Razey of EKC Group and has 14 members including MP Sir Roger Gale; County and District Councillors; representative of the South East LEP; senior personnel from the NHS, local businesses; Jobcentre Plus and two community representatives.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board is reviewing how it engages with Margate residents and is talking to Central Government about the potential impact of the virus. It understands that the programme is set to continue and that guidance is being reviewed in light of this.

More information can be found at thanet.gov.uk/margate-town-deal

Board members

Madeline Homer, Thanet District Council

Cllr Ruth Duckworth, Thanet District Council

Sam Causer, Studio Sam Causer

Liz Shutler, Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital

MP Sir Roger Gale

Graham Razey OBE, EKC Group (Chair)

Adam Bryan, South East Local Enterprise Partnership

Victoria Pomery, Turner Contemporary

Eddie Kemsley, Dreamland

Richard Ash, Margate Town Team

Graham Ralph, Jobcentre Plus

David Smith CBE Kent County Council

Jessie Tomlinson, Politics and International Relations student

Stephen Darrer, Secretary of the GRASS (Gordon Road Area Street Scheme) Cliftonville Committee