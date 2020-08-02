Man arrested after trespass on Broadstairs rail line incident

A man has been arrested following a trespass incident on the rail track at Broadstairs this morning (August 2).

The power to the line was switched off following the report of a person on the line at around 11am. Trains could not travel between Margate and Ramsgate with passengers being asked to use their tickets on the Stagecoach Loop service instead.

Police drafted in officers at spots along the track and the police helicopter was brought in.

The arrest is understood to have been made after the man was finally apprehended close to Shottendane Road in Margate this afternoon.

Power was retored to the line at around 1.15pm although trains may still be delayed, altered or cancelled as a result of the incident.

British Transport Police have been asked for further details.