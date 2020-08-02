East Kent FC girls get ready for league kick off

East Kent FC girls will kick off in the Girls’ Kent League from next month.

The season will start on September 13.

East Kent FC is also open for new players and would like to hear from girls in years 4&5 and 6&7.

The girls have been training at Baypoint while arrangements are being made t return to St George’s in Broadstairs.

Club Chairman Dave Marlow said: “It’s been a lot of time and hard work by everyone involved. Special thanks to Ashden Marlow for starting on this long road. To Nicky Chambers for helping out early on and now to Gemma Mather for helping get the girls to where we are and not forgetting Nigel Hougham Mark Elliott, Nikki Kenny (Dave Young) & Mark Devine for being involved to make girls football happen for East Kent.”

To get involved email chairman@eastkentfc.co.uk or call Dave on 07970659562.