Ramsgate author and illustrator Inky Willis to launch new children’s book via Moon Lane TV event

Moon Lane children’s books, which has an outlet in Ramsgate, is due to hold an online author event next week.

Due to the pandemic the independent booksellers is unable to hold its live events so has found new and innovative ways to ensure that children can continue to interact with their favourite authors and illustrators.

The Moon Lane TV YouTube channel was launched in April with ‘HipHop Love Books’ online storytime events.

The next event is on August 6, in partnership with Hodder/Hachette, and is an online celebration of the magical and hilarious forthcoming new novel for 7-9 year olds ‘Scribble Witch: Magical Muddles Book 2’ by Ramsgate-based author and illustrator Inky Willis.

There’s now a chance for children all over the country to join in the celebrations on publication day at 6pm Thursday, August 6, when Moon Lane TV will be premiering a reading by Inky followed by a super fizzy fun draw-along.

Inky lives in Ramsgate and enjoys beachcombing with her children. She grew up in Hastings, spending much of her childhood on the beach or playing on the rocks around Hastings Castle, and decided she wanted to be a children’s author and illustrator at the age of eight. Inky studied fine art at Reading University and then went to the Royal College of Art, where she specialised in children’s book illustration.

Find Moon Lane TV here