Police investigate yet another suspected car arson in Ramsgate

Emergency crews were called to yet another suspicious car fire In Ramsgate last night (July 17).

Kent Police was called at 11.53pm to the vehicle fire in Chichester Road. The fire was safely extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and no injuries have been reported.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Chichester Road, Ramsgate to reports a car fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. This is now a police incident as the cause is thought to be suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 46/122862/20 quoting 46/122950/20.

There have been numerous deliberate car fires in Ramsgate during April, May and June. Charges were brought against a teenager in May in relation to some of the incidents but a police appeal was made last month after three parked cars were damaged during a suspected arson attack in Ramsgate.

Officers received a report of the fire in Price’s Avenue shortly before 2am on June 25 and attended the scene where Kent Fire and Rescue Service safely extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported but two cars were destroyed and another damaged. The front of a nearby property was also affected.