The Corner House gets ready to reopen and launches a meals at home service

Chef owner Matt Sworder and his team will be reopening The Corner House restaurants in Minster and Canterbury on Friday, July 24.

Measures to make the sites ‘Covid secure’ include safe distancing between each party and less frequent visits to the tables. Both restaurants have an outdoor seating area for al fresco dining. All guests will be required to book in advance. Other changes will include shorter, seasonal and more frequently changing menus and room service available in the bedrooms.

Reservations are now being taken on the website here.

The newly launched Corner House at Home offers guests, who aren’t ready to eat out, some of the restaurants most popular dishes to finish and enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

The Corner House at Home includes the popular lamb shoulder for two and there is also a three course menu with options such as potted shrimps and smoked mussels, Stour Valley venison pudding, hispi cabbage with red wine jus and dessert such as Kentish Gypsy tart, rhubarb, crème fraîche and chocolate delice, miso caramel, popcorn and pouring cream. Nibbles and à la carte dishes are also available.

Diners can ‘Click and Collect’ from either restaurant at any time during opening hours. Orders can be made from a dedicated page on the website here

Meals can also be delivered from Saturday, July 25 from Minster from 2pm – 4pm. Delivery slots are subject to availability with a minimum order value of £30.

Online tutorials will be available on The Corner House restaurant website to show how to create restaurant quality meals at home.