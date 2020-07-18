A ‘beach retreat’ in The Bedford Inn’s transformed garden

The team at the Bedford Inn in Ramsgate have created a tranquil oasis in the garden with a relaxing ‘by the beach’ feel.

The site was a mix of uneven concrete, smokers’ sheds and storage but owner Grant Rigby, manager Imogen Ellen-McMahon and ‘mixologist’ Ashton Liburn took advantage of the lockdown to give the area a total revamp with the help of builder Jonny Butcher

Grant bought the West Cliff Road pub last year, receiving the keys in October and opening in December after a thorough transformation of the property.

It was out with the tat and the dodgy reputation and in with restored features, opened up fireplaces and new flooring as well as Chesterfield settees, tasteful furnishings and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The garden had been on the to do list but ‘lockdown’ was the spur to get the work done.

Imogen said: “It would have been easy to put in lots of seating and cram people in but we are about building an atmosphere where people can feel safe and bring their families.

“It took eight weeks all in and we did it between us with our really talented builder Jonny. I have a vision and he makes it happen!

“It is a place for people to feel calm, they do not have to have a drink, they can have coffee, read a book, relax.”

The garden features a pergola, green plants and an ‘on-site beach’ area as well as generously spaced seating.

Imogen said: “I’m so proud of it, it is so pretty. When we reopened on July 9 our first week was our most successful, other than Christmas, and I think the garden brought people in.”

From next Saturday The Bedford Inn will be offering a barbecue meze set menu at £14pp, no booking required.

Find The Bedford Inn at 29 West Cliff Road or on facebook here